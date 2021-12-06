Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.84.

ABNB opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.80. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

