AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Trading Down 46.6% Over Last Week

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. AIOZ Network has a market capitalization of $108.61 million and $4.39 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 46.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006968 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,815,669 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars.

