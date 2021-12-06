Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $994.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will announce sales of $994.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $966.03 million. Agnico Eagle Mines reported sales of $928.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. 1,685,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

