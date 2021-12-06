Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $330,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,236 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGTI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

