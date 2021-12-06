Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $149.33 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

