Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$1.180 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

