African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 75,523 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,434,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 221,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

