Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $53.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.