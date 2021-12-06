AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

