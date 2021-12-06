AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.71.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,591.67 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $837,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.