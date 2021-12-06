Aergo (AERGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.61 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Aergo has a market capitalization of $69.37 million and $26.61 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Aergo Profile

AERGO is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 coins. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

