AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,986,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

NYSE ACM opened at $69.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

