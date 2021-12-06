AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

NYSE ACM opened at $69.67 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

