AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $65.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $70.44.

