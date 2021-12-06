AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 103 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,617,000 after buying an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $154.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

