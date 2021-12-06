AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.