AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $119,000 Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Covanta were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Covanta by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 37.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 296,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.