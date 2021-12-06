AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of XYL opened at $118.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.63 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.