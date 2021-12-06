adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.50.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

