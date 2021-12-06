adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.50.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.66.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.