Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.58 on Monday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.