Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist Securities

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606,587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

