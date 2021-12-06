AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after acquiring an additional 959,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of ABBV opened at $119.10 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

