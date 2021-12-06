AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

