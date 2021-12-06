Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 241.8% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,759. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

