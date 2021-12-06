Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,678,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.52. 91,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.