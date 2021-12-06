Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $4,095,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.5% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.71.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,789,827 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $5.97 on Monday, reaching $144.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.