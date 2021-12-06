Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,926 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.08. 556,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,762,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

