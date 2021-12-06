Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.90 on Monday, reaching $194.57. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,616. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.