99,439 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Global X FinTech ETF comprises 1.3% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

FINX opened at $42.34 on Monday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

