$912.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $912.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.61 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

ST stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 520,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,310. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.