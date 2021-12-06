$912.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $912.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.61 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $906.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

ST stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.79. 520,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,310. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.87 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

