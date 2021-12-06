$89.17 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $94.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $364.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.93. 60,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $524.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,988 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,004,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

