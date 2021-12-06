8,504 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

