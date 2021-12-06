73,959 Shares in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $583,523.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

