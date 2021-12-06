7,305 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,805,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 29,695 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

