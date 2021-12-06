$69.14 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $69.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.90 million and the highest is $76.37 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $283.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.30 million to $298.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 97,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

