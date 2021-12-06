$60.43 Million in Sales Expected for UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) will report $60.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.36 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full-year sales of $179.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.21 million to $179.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $273.15 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $276.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UpHealth in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UpHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other UpHealth news, insider Mariya Pylypiv bought 12,618 shares of UpHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $43,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

