$57.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post $57.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Cryoport reported sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 592,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.59.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,385 shares of company stock worth $49,700,482. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,661 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

