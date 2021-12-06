$510.44 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report sales of $510.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.31 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $485.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. 23,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

