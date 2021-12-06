$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to post sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.90 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.15 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $26.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Aegis cut their price target on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.40. 69,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.57. MediWound has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

