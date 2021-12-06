$488.47 Million in Sales Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report sales of $488.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $476.90 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 1,292,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 2.11. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 14.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.