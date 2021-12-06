4,645 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.1% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 114,650 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.9% during the third quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,513 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 225,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

