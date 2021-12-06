41,121 Shares in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AWH Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTX opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Aptinyx Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

