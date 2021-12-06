34,881 Shares in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $551.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

