$330.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will announce sales of $330.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 306,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,265. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,428. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

