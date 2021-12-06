3,268 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

LH opened at $290.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $195.91 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

