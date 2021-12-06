2,555 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 102,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

