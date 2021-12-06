21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives $22.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,363,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 33.4% during the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 479,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $44.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

