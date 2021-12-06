2,194 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after buying an additional 882,112 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

In other DigitalOcean news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $1,285,941.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,161.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,039 shares of company stock valued at $21,557,667.

DOCN opened at $84.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

