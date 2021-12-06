$214.65 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report sales of $214.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $230.90 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 998%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $459.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $475.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $407.14 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $543.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,966. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $766,310 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,034,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

