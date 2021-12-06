$184.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce $184.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $125.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $647.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $647.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $876.61 million, with estimates ranging from $834.30 million to $920.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $2,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,560.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 744,740 shares of company stock valued at $120,455,635 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $10.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. 381,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.01. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.65 and a beta of 0.66.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

